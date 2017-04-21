Sports Listen

Trending:

Buyouts for EPA workersGov't reorg: A look insideArmy hangars in bad shape?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Virginia governor: Man is…

Virginia governor: Man is guilty, but shouldn’t be executed

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
and The Associated Press April 21, 2017 4:12 am < a min read
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s decision to spare the life of a death row inmate came down to concerns about the fairness of his trial, not doubts about his guilt.

For weeks, supporters of Ivan Teleguz urged McAuliffe to halt his execution because they believe he may be innocent.

Teleguz was scheduled to be put to death next week, but on Thursday, McAuliffe commuted his sentence to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

McAuliffe said he believes Teleguz hired another man to kill his ex-girlfriend in 2001. But he said he cannot let him be put to death because jurors were given false information that may have swayed their sentencing decision.

Sign up for the online chat with Air Force Deputy CIO Bill Marion II on May 9, at 10 a.m. (EDT).
Advertisement

McAuliffe said jurors were told the man was involved in another murder in Pennsylvania, which never happened.

Topics:
All News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Virginia governor: Man is…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1898: McKinley asks Congress to declare war on Spain

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA Earth Day display

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 20, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7498 0.0253 1.73%
L 2020 25.2036 0.0689 2.91%
L 2030 27.9403 0.1219 4.13%
L 2040 30.0143 0.1544 4.73%
L 2050 17.1741 0.1013 5.28%
G Fund 15.2961 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7717 -0.0379 0.93%
C Fund 32.6855 0.2461 6.07%
S Fund 42.9386 0.4213 4.57%
I Fund 26.3219 0.1337 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.