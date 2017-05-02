2 federal lawsuits filed against embattled Missouri sheriff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two federal lawsuits have been filed against a Missouri sheriff who faces a raft of charges and was removed from office amid a separate jail death investigation.

The filing of the suits Wednesday came one day after a judge issued a preliminary order banning Cory Hutcheson from serving as sheriff of Mississippi County. The rural county of about 14,000 residents is about 150 miles (240 kilometers) south of St. Louis.

A plaintiff in one of the suits is a 77-year-old woman whom Hutcheson is charged with handcuffing with so much force that she suffered a heart attack. Also suing are five members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, who are the alleged victims of illegal monitoring. Hutcheson is charged with using a system that provides the location of cellphones in near real time to examine information about them. He has pleaded not guilty to all 18 charges filed against him.

Curt Poore, who is representing all of the plaintiffs, told The Associated Press that the officers who were subjected to the surveillance in 2014 and were part of a team that conducts investigations into serious wrongdoing. Poore said he is seeking further information about the motive behind the monitoring.

“A sheriff is the chief law enforcement officer of a county,” Poore said. “When a sheriff doesn’t follow the law, it places everyone in that county at risk. The sheriff here hasn’t followed the law and he must be held accountable for his actions.”

Both suits seek injunctive relief and monetary damages.

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, who planned to discuss the case at a Thursday afternoon news conference, sought Hutcheson’s removal from office after last week’s death of Tory Sanders, a 28-year-old inmate.

Hawley said Wednesday that he believes that Hutcheson “directed the altercation” at the county jail that preceded Sanders’ death. Hutcheson’s sheriff’s license was suspended after his April arrest, which would have prevented him from acting as sheriff after he was released from jail. But the terms of the suspension still allowed him access to law enforcement facilities such as the jail, he said. Hawley said it is unclear what Hutcheson was doing at the jail prior to Friday’s altercation and why he was directing jail personnel.

Coroner Terry Parker, who has been named acting sheriff, told the Riverfront Times that Sanders had become “agitated and uncooperative” and that he collapsed while jail staff were trying to restrain him. He said an autopsy showed no signs of foul play or trauma. Toxicology results are pending. Hutcheson, 33, told the newspaper in an email that Sanders hurt six officers in the confrontation.

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office has alerted the U.S. Department of Justice and the FBI for a potential civil rights investigation, Hawley said.

