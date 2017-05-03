Sports Listen

3 workers die at Qatar Defense Ministry construction site

By The Associated Press May 17, 2017 6:56 am < a min read
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar’s Defense Ministry says three workers at an armed forces construction site have died and others have been injured.

A brief statement Tuesday night on the state-run Qatar News Agency did not identify the workers, say how they died or identify where the incident took place.

The Defense Ministry said it “expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished the injured a speedy recovery.”

Qatar is home to the sprawling al-Udeid Air Base, which hosts the forward headquarters of the U.S. military’s Central Command.

The tiny, gas-rich country relies on its large workforce of Asian laborers to build stadiums and related infrastructure for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Human rights organizations allege some migrant workers there endure conditions amounting to forced labor.

