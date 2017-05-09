Sports Listen

Trending:

State of OPM's retirement backlogSenate confirms latest Trump pickHave you thanked a fed?
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Online Chat Read the text of our online chat with Air Force Deputy CIO Bill Marion II.

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » $45M settlement between BP,…

$45M settlement between BP, Louisiana parish over oil spill

By The Associated Press May 9, 2017 3:59 pm < a min read
Share

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A coastal Louisiana parish has announced a $45 million settlement with BP over damages from the 2010 Gulf of Mexico Oil spill.

Plaquemines (PLAK’-uh-minz) Parish president Amos Cormier announced the settlement in a news release Tuesday. He set a Wednesday news conference to discuss details.

Plaquemines Parish juts out into the Gulf of Mexico from Louisiana’s southeastern tip. Oil from the 2010 spill after the Deepwater Horizon offshore rig explosion fouled sections of the parish’s marshy coastline.

Its local government was one of the few that opted not to take part in a $20 billion settlement over economic and environmental damage between BP and state, federal and local governments. Plaquemines opted out of the settlement in 2015 without disclosing how much money it was to receive.

Sign up for the online chat with Air Force Deputy CIO Bill Marion II on May 9, at 10 a.m. (EDT).
Advertisement

Related Topics
All News Business News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » $45M settlement between BP,…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1914: Wilson proclaims first Mother’s Day holiday

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor welds in the ship’s machine shop

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8598 -0.0071 2.24%
L 2020 25.4739 -0.0225 3.69%
L 2030 28.3984 -0.0423 5.24%
L 2040 30.5855 -0.0551 6.00%
L 2050 17.5431 -0.0365 6.69%
G Fund 15.3137 0.0029 0.78%
F Fund 17.7005 -0.0151 1.75%
C Fund 33.3067 0.0042 7.16%
S Fund 43.1740 -0.2055 5.78%
I Fund 27.6403 -0.1579 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.