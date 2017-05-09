Sports Listen

Trending:

What the FY18 budget means to youWhat's stopping cloud migration?Ripple effect to EPA cuts
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » 9 campaigning to unseat…

9 campaigning to unseat Standing Rock Sioux chairman

By The Associated Press May 30, 2017 10:10 am < a min read
Share

FORT YATES, N.D. (AP) — Nine people are campaigning to unseat Standing Rock Sioux Chairman Dave Archambault.

Archambault became a national public figure during protests against the Dakota Access oil pipeline. He tells The Bismarck Tribune (http://bit.ly/2seQBaa ) that he didn’t plan to seek re-election, but a number of people urged him to reconsider.

Several candidates say the pipeline protest movement raised awareness of tribal issues, and they hope to build on that momentum.

It’s not unusual for tribal chairman races to have a large number of candidates. The top three vote-getters in a July 19 primary will move on to the general election in September.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » 9 campaigning to unseat…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke walks sled dog at Denali Nat'l Park

Today in History

1922: Taft dedicates Lincoln Memorial

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 26, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9205 -0.0024 2.24%
L 2020 25.5976 -0.0080 3.69%
L 2030 28.5891 -0.0152 5.24%
L 2040 30.8167 -0.0199 6.00%
L 2050 17.6873 -0.0133 6.69%
G Fund 15.3307 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8435 0.0022 1.75%
C Fund 33.5942 0.0147 7.16%
S Fund 43.2489 -0.0196 5.78%
I Fund 28.0385 -0.1001 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.