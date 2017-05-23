Sports Listen

Advocates slam Trump plan to reduce aid for college students

By MARIA DANILOVA May 23, 2017 1:37 pm < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — Education organizations are lashing out at President Donald Trump’s budget proposal to eliminate subsidized student loans and loan forgiveness programs.

They say the plans contradict his promises to make college more affordable at time when student debt is ballooning. The 2018 budget, unveiled Tuesday, seeks to save over $1 billion by eliminating subsidized student loans. Another $859 million would be saved by ending student debt forgiveness for those who enter public service.

The budget proposal also cuts funding for federal work-study programs, which help students pay for college.

Former Education Secretary John King calls the budget “an assault on the American dream.”

Lily Eskelsen Garcia, president the National Education Association, describes the document “a wrecking ball of a budget” and expresses confidence that it will be defeated in Congress.

