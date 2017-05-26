Sports Listen

After Trump win, surge of Democrats for Virginia House races

By SARAH RANKIN May 26, 2017 3:24 am < a min read
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democrats in Virginia have mobilized after President Donald Trump’s election, sending a groundswell of candidates to run for the state House of Delegates.

All 100 House seats are up for election in November, and Democrats hope to chip away at the Republicans’ solid majority, if not retake the chamber for the first time in nearly two decades.

Democratic House minority leader David Toscano says “it’s been raining candidates” since Trump’s election. So far, Democrats are contesting nearly twice as many GOP-held seats as compared with the last elections in 2015. He says about half are women, a quarter are people of color and at least five identify as LGBTQ.

Republicans respond they’re taking the challenge seriously and that they have a good record to run on, including passage of a balanced budget.

POTUS and FLOTUS tour the Sistine Chapel

Today in History

1861: Lincoln suspends writ of habeas corpus during Civil War

