Alabama state Senate leader skipping US Senate race

By KIM CHANDLER May 17, 2017 11:33 am < a min read
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Republican state Senate leader Del Marsh of Alabama will not get into the race to fill Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ former seat in the US. Senate.

Marsh said Wednesday he decided against seeking the seat now held by Republican Luther Strange. Gov. Robert Bentley resigned in April in the wake of a sex-tinged scandal. Marsh says state government needs stability.

Marsh is arguably the most powerful politician in state politics and has deep ties to the state’s business community.

Strange was appointed by Bentley and is seeking election. Other Republicans contenders include: U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, former Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore; state Rep. Ed Henry; Christian Coalition president Randy Brinson; and Birmingham businessman Dom Gentile.

Party qualifying ends Wednesday evening. The primary is Aug. 15.

