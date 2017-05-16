Sports Listen

Alaska lawmakers deny transgender man for human rights post

By BECKY BOHRER May 16, 2017 10:01 pm < a min read
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Legislature has rejected the appointment of Drew Phoenix, a transgender man, to serve on the state’s human rights commission.

Leading up to Tuesday’s vote, some conservative groups sought to paint Phoenix, who has advocated for LGBT rights, as too political for the post.

Sen. Bill Wielechowski, an Anchorage Democrat who supported Phoenix’s nomination, noted during debate that Phoenix is transgender.

Wielechowski asked whether the state is willing to appoint people to boards and commissions who understand discrimination first-hand and will work to end it or if people want to live in a state intolerant of those different from the majority or who have different views.

Phoenix was the only nominee put forth by Gov. Bill Walker who was rejected by state lawmakers Tuesday.

