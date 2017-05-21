Sports Listen

Trending:

Targeting federal pay & benefitsRealistic DoD budgetStamp prices going up this fall?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Albania president sets June…

Albania president sets June 25 for parliamentary election

By The Associated Press May 21, 2017 9:47 am < a min read
Share

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s president has decreed that a parliamentary election that was postponed as part of compromise among political parties will be held on June 25.

The election had been scheduled for June 18, but was pushed back as part of the agreement mediated by U.S. and European Union officials.

President Bujar Nishani moved the election back one week on Sunday to account for the compromise between the governing Socialist Party and the opposition-led Democratic Party.

The opposition has boycotted parliament since February and had not registered for the election, claiming the government would manipulate the vote.

Free webinar: Register now to learn about Closing the Gap between Government and IT with Army and Military Health System.
Advertisement

The parliament was dissolved ahead of the election, but is expected to hold an extraordinary session on Monday to change seven ministerial posts Prime Minister Edi Rama gave to the Democrats.

Related Topics
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Albania president sets June…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Pennsylvania National Guard completes challenging obstacle course

Today in History

2009: CDC briefs public on H1N1 flu outbreak

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8743 0.0272 2.24%
L 2020 25.4849 0.0713 3.69%
L 2030 28.3983 0.1247 5.24%
L 2040 30.5784 0.1574 6.00%
L 2050 17.5334 0.1025 6.69%
G Fund 15.3241 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8378 -0.0067 1.75%
C Fund 33.1090 0.2235 7.16%
S Fund 42.7394 0.3045 5.78%
I Fund 27.9748 0.2088 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.