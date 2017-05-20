Sports Listen

Albania’s Muslims call for peaceful electoral campaign

By The Associated Press May 20, 2017
TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The Albanian Muslim Community is calling on political parties to hold a peaceful election campaign that coincides with the holy month of Ramadan.

Albania holds its parliamentary election June 25. The date was decided after intensive talks among the parties mediated by U.S. and European Union officials.

Ylli Gurra, a leader of the executive organ of the country’s Muslims, on Saturday called on political parties and religious communities to be peaceful and respect each other.

Religious communities play an important role in preserving harmony in Albania, where two-thirds of the population is Muslim.

