Anne Arundel prosecutors to graduate 6 from drug court

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Anne Arundel County prosecutors will graduate six people who participated in the Circuit Court Drug Treatment Court program.

The graduation will take place at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, and County Police Chief Timothy Altomare will deliver the keynote speech.

Anne Arundel County’s drug court program is a specialized docket for non-violent offenders whose interactions with the criminal justice system center on drug or alcohol addiction.

The court began in 2005, and provides court-supervised treatment to substance abuse offenders. The program is a collaborative effort among the county court system, the State’s Attorney’s Office, the Maryland Judiciary Office of Problem Solving Courts, the Bureau of Justice Assistance Grant, the Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention, and several other offices.