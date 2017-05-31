Sports Listen

Trending:

What the FY18 budget means to youWhat's stopping cloud migration?Ripple effect to EPA cuts
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Anne Arundel prosecutors to…

Anne Arundel prosecutors to graduate 6 from drug court

By The Associated Press May 31, 2017 4:34 am < a min read
Share

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Anne Arundel County prosecutors will graduate six people who participated in the Circuit Court Drug Treatment Court program.

The graduation will take place at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, and County Police Chief Timothy Altomare will deliver the keynote speech.

Anne Arundel County’s drug court program is a specialized docket for non-violent offenders whose interactions with the criminal justice system center on drug or alcohol addiction.

The court began in 2005, and provides court-supervised treatment to substance abuse offenders. The program is a collaborative effort among the county court system, the State’s Attorney’s Office, the Maryland Judiciary Office of Problem Solving Courts, the Bureau of Justice Assistance Grant, the Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention, and several other offices.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Government News Health News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Anne Arundel prosecutors to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy diver somersaults at NY Aquarium during Fleet Week

Today in History

1922: Taft dedicates Lincoln Memorial

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9201 -0.0004 2.24%
L 2020 25.5875 -0.0101 3.69%
L 2030 28.5646 -0.0245 5.24%
L 2040 30.7830 -0.0337 6.00%
L 2050 17.6634 -0.0239 6.69%
G Fund 15.3345 0.0038 0.78%
F Fund 17.8783 0.0348 1.75%
C Fund 33.5588 -0.0354 7.16%
S Fund 43.0009 -0.2480 5.78%
I Fund 28.0176 -0.0209 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.