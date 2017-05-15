AP Explains: How lawmakers get their health care

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress voted to include itself in the Affordable Care Act when it passed in 2010. And a bill passed by the House last week would continue that requirement.

Republican Rep. Martha McSally of Arizona, who sponsored the separate measure, says “anything short of that is hypocrisy.”

Still, members of Congress get benefits on the exchange that many Americans don’t. They still get employer subsidies from the government if they use the District of Columbia Health Benefit Exchange, which offers 57 plans from four health insurance companies.

Unlike some areas where insurers are pulling out, the DC plan has a lot of options.

