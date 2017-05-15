Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » AP Explains: How lawmakers…

AP Explains: How lawmakers get their health care

By MARY CLARE JALONICK and KEVIN FREKING May 15, 2017 3:33 am < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress voted to include itself in the Affordable Care Act when it passed in 2010. And a bill passed by the House last week would continue that requirement.

Republican Rep. Martha McSally of Arizona, who sponsored the separate measure, says “anything short of that is hypocrisy.”

Still, members of Congress get benefits on the exchange that many Americans don’t. They still get employer subsidies from the government if they use the District of Columbia Health Benefit Exchange, which offers 57 plans from four health insurance companies.

Unlike some areas where insurers are pulling out, the DC plan has a lot of options.

Is the Data Act more boon or boondoggle? Read our special report.
Advertisement

A spokesman for the DC Health Benefit Exchange says lawmakers and their staffs select from 57 plans offered by four health insurance companies.

Related Topics
All News Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » AP Explains: How lawmakers…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1903: Teddy Roosevelt becomes first president on film

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Fleet Forces Band performs during Memphis Navy Week

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8602 0.0058 2.24%
L 2020 25.4649 0.0087 3.69%
L 2030 28.3755 0.0103 5.24%
L 2040 30.5539 0.0111 6.00%
L 2050 17.5205 0.0054 6.69%
G Fund 15.3174 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.7525 0.0649 1.75%
C Fund 33.2146 -0.0483 7.16%
S Fund 42.9513 -0.1765 5.78%
I Fund 27.6944 0.1481 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.