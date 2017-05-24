AP FACT CHECK: Budget chief slams Obama growth forecast

Sports Listen

By JOSH BOAK May 24, 2017 3:18 am < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump administration budget director Mick Mulvaney is accusing the Obama administration of going overboard in its forecasts for growth.

But an AP Fact Check finds that Mulvaney’s criticism glosses over significant differences in the economy now and then.

Although the Obama administration forecast growth of more than 4 percent at the start, that was because the economy had dipped so low in the recession. Growth normally accelerates temporarily after a downturn.

Still, the growth expected under Obama never materialized. The economy expanded instead at a sluggish pace, closer to 2 percent a year.

EDITOR’S NOTE _ A look at the veracity of claims by public figures

