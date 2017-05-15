Sports Listen

AP FACT CHECK: It’s far from case closed on Trump, Russia

By CALVIN WOODWARD and JIM DRINKARD May 15, 2017 3:25 am < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is saying everyone’s convinced there was no collusion between his presidential campaign and Russia. An AP Fact Check points out that the claim is wrong on its face.

The FBI and two congressional committees are still investigating, so there is not yet any exoneration.

Trump also misquoted the Obama administration’s intelligence director, James Clapper. He said Clapper is among those convinced that contacts between Trump’s people and Russians were clear of collusion. But Clapper merely said he had found no evidence of collusion by the time he reported on Russia in January. Clapper said he did not know then that the FBI was digging deeply into that matter.

