AP FACT CHECK: Overblown claim on new China trade deal

By JOSH BOAK May 12, 2017 4:48 pm < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is hailing a trade deal with China as the most significant step ever on the trading front with Beijing. An AP Fact Check finds that’s a stretch.

The deal lowers barriers on U.S. beef and liquefied natural gas exports to China as well as on some other goods and services. But it’s limited, and pales in comparison with the effects of China’s entry into the World Trade Organization in 2001 and Richard Nixon’s opening to China in 1972.

The trade deal also lowers barriers on the operation of U.S. financial firms in China. And it allows the import of cooked poultry from China, and will send U.S. delegates to a Chinese forum on building infrastructure in Asia and Europe.

