AP FACT CHECK: Searching for truth in Trump-FBI tumult

WASHINGTON (AP) — Over the past week, AP Fact Checks have found that President Donald Trump spun inaccuracies on trade, taxes and economic theory.

Beyond that, though, is a territory of obfuscation involving the ousted FBI director, James Comey. In that episode, truths are still to be known, and Comey, a central figure in the tumult, is silent.

A fog of contradiction has come from the White House over his firing. Trump’s aides at first placed responsibility on the Justice Department for making a recommendation that the president endorsed.

But Trump said he was out to fire the FBI chief, regardless of any recommendations from his Justice officials.

EDITOR’S NOTE _ A look at the veracity of claims by political figures