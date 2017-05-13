AP FACT CHECK: Searching for truth in Trump-FBI tumult

WASHINGTON (AP) — Over the past week, AP Fact Checks have found that President Donald Trump spun inaccuracies on trade, taxes and economic theory.
Beyond that, though, is a territory of obfuscation involving the ousted FBI director, James Comey. In that episode, truths are still to be known, and Comey, a central figure in the tumult, is silent.
A fog of contradiction has come from the White House over his firing. Trump’s aides at first placed responsibility on the Justice Department for making a recommendation that the president endorsed.
But Trump said he was out to fire the FBI chief, regardless of any recommendations from his Justice officials.
Sign up for the online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, NGA's chief information security officer, May 15, 12:30 p.m.
EDITOR’S NOTE _ A look at the veracity of claims by political figures