AP FACT CHECK: Trump exaggerates record while abroad

WASHINGTON (AP) — AP Fact Checks find that President Donald Trump often takes credit for accomplishments that have yet to be realized or that were the work of his predecessor.

Now he’s done so while abroad.

He said in a speech in Saudi Arabia that he’s achieved record spending on the armed forces. That’s premature at best. He comes out Tuesday with a detailed proposal for the federal budget. Nothing is achieved until and unless Congress passes something.

