Sports Listen

Trending:

Targeting federal pay & benefitsRealistic DoD budgetStamp prices going up this fall?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » AP FACT CHECK: Trump…

AP FACT CHECK: Trump exaggerates record while abroad

By CALVIN WOODWARD and CHRISTOPHER S. RUGABER May 22, 2017 3:57 am < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — AP Fact Checks find that President Donald Trump often takes credit for accomplishments that have yet to be realized or that were the work of his predecessor.

Now he’s done so while abroad.

He said in a speech in Saudi Arabia that he’s achieved record spending on the armed forces. That’s premature at best. He comes out Tuesday with a detailed proposal for the federal budget. Nothing is achieved until and unless Congress passes something.

EDITOR’S NOTE _ A look at the veracity of claims by political figures

The Pentagon may be shopping with you on Amazon
Advertisement

Related Topics
Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » AP FACT CHECK: Trump…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Pennsylvania National Guard completes challenging obstacle course

Today in History

2009: CDC briefs public on H1N1 flu outbreak

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8743 0.0272 2.24%
L 2020 25.4849 0.0713 3.69%
L 2030 28.3983 0.1247 5.24%
L 2040 30.5784 0.1574 6.00%
L 2050 17.5334 0.1025 6.69%
G Fund 15.3241 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8378 -0.0067 1.75%
C Fund 33.1090 0.2235 7.16%
S Fund 42.7394 0.3045 5.78%
I Fund 27.9748 0.2088 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.