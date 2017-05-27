Sports Listen

AP FACT CHECK: Trump tells tall tales even without Twitter

By CALVIN WOODWARD and JOSH BOAK May 27, 2017 10:50 am < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s been a muted week for President Donald Trump when it comes to tweeting. But AP Fact Checks have spotted some tall tales in his rhetoric during his first foreign trip since taking office.

For one, Trump claimed that fellow NATO members “owe massive amounts of money” to the common defense.

They don’t.

The actual issue is that the United States wants them to live up to their commitment to increase spending on their own military budgets by 2024.

