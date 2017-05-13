AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

Highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery features images of a man pushing two children in a wheelchair as they flee fighting in Mosul, Iraq; South Korean presidential candidate Moon Jae-in raising his arms as he watches results of exit polls in the presidential elections; Police clashing with protesters during a demonstration called by labor unions the day after the French presidential election.

This gallery contains photos published May 6-12, 2017.

