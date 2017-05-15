AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

Moon Jae-in won South Korea’s presidential election last week, capping one of the most turbulent political stretches in the nation’s recent history and setting up its first liberal rule in a decade. Moon, a liberal former human rights lawyer who was jailed as a student by a previous dictatorship, favors closer ties with North Korea. This softer approach might put him at odds with the United States, South Korea’s most important ally.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region last week, the imprisonment of a Christian politician for blaspheming Islam triggered an outpouring of anger and support around Indonesia. Nightly candlelight vigils were held in cities across the sprawling archipelago after the governor of Jakarta, Basuki “Ahok” Tjahaja Purnama, was found guilty and sentenced to two years prison.

China’s exports expanded at a slower pace in April while import growth also decelerated as demand cooled both at home and overseas. Exports rose to $180 billion last month, up 8 percent from a year earlier, according to Chinese customs data. They grew 16.4 percent in March. Imports rose 11.9 percent to $142 billion, slowing from 20.4 percent growth the previous month.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized common heritage with Sri Lanka as he tries to woo the island neighbor that’s become an important cog in China’s plans for control of the Indian Ocean.

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.