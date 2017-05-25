APNewsBreak: NYC police watchdog cited for improper remarks

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s newly named investigator of police misconduct was himself found to have made inappropriate remarks in the workplace.

That’s according to a 2013 confidential investigative report obtained by The Associated Press.

Jonathan Darche (DARSH) was appointed to run the Civilian Complaint Review Board last week. He’s its third executive director in four years.

Among the complaints investigators substantiated: An incident in which Darche referred to cubicles where a Hispanic employee worked as “el Barrio,” Spanish for neighborhood, and one in which he made an inappropriate joke about a colleague’s backside.

Darche ultimately forfeited four vacation days and received training as punishment.

Board chair Maya Wiley says she took the complaints into consideration before hiring Darche. She called him a “proven, caring and fair leader.”