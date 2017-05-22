Sports Listen

Trending:

Gov't unscathed by cyber attack How SBA scored on contractingTargeting federal pay & benefits
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Arconic will let activist…

Arconic will let activist investor help select new CEO

By The Associated Press May 22, 2017 10:22 am < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Arconic says activist investor Elliott Management will be allowed to nominate members to the precision metal parts maker’s board and have a say in naming the next CEO.

Elliott owns more than 13 percent in Arconic Inc. and has pushed for management changes, complaining of underperformance at the New York-based maker of aluminum parts for the aviation and automotive industries.

Elliott founder Paul Singer and Arconic’s former CEO Klaus Kleinfeld clashed last month after Kleinfeld sent Singer a letter containing veiled threats. Kleinfeld resigned suddenly after Elliot published the letter.

As part of the agreement, Elliott will be added to the CEO search committee and nominate three members to Arconic’s board.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

Arconic was spun off from aluminum company Alcoa last year.

Related Topics
Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Arconic will let activist…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

National Nuclear Security Agency employees participate in Bike to Work Day

Today in History

1856: Southern lawmaker beats Northern senator with cane

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8743 0.0272 2.24%
L 2020 25.4849 0.0713 3.69%
L 2030 28.3983 0.1247 5.24%
L 2040 30.5784 0.1574 6.00%
L 2050 17.5334 0.1025 6.69%
G Fund 15.3241 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8378 -0.0067 1.75%
C Fund 33.1090 0.2235 7.16%
S Fund 42.7394 0.3045 5.78%
I Fund 27.9748 0.2088 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.