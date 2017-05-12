Austrian foreign minister calls for early elections

BERLIN (AP) — Austria’s foreign minister, an influential figure in the country’s junior governing party, is calling for early elections after the vice chancellor announced his resignation.
Sebastian Kurz is considered the center-right Austrian People’s Party’s likeliest new leader after Reinhold Mitterlehner quit Wednesday, citing persistent party infighting. The conservatives are junior partners in an often bad-tempered “grand coalition” with the center-left Social Democrats of Chancellor Christian Kern.
Kurz, 30, didn’t specify Friday whether he will take the party leadership. A decision on an interim leader is expected Sunday.
Kern has said he hopes to keep the governing coalition alive until an election due late next year.
But Kurz said: “I personally think early elections would be the right way to make change possible in Austria.”