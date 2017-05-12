Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Austrian foreign minister calls…

Austrian foreign minister calls for early elections

By The Associated Press May 12, 2017 5:46 am < a min read
Share

BERLIN (AP) — Austria’s foreign minister, an influential figure in the country’s junior governing party, is calling for early elections after the vice chancellor announced his resignation.

Sebastian Kurz is considered the center-right Austrian People’s Party’s likeliest new leader after Reinhold Mitterlehner quit Wednesday, citing persistent party infighting. The conservatives are junior partners in an often bad-tempered “grand coalition” with the center-left Social Democrats of Chancellor Christian Kern.

Kurz, 30, didn’t specify Friday whether he will take the party leadership. A decision on an interim leader is expected Sunday.

Kern has said he hopes to keep the governing coalition alive until an election due late next year.

Sign up for the online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, NGA's chief information security officer, May 15, 12:30 p.m.
Advertisement

But Kurz said: “I personally think early elections would be the right way to make change possible in Austria.”

Related Topics
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Austrian foreign minister calls…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1961: JFK commits more troops to South Vietnam

Fed Photo of the Day

James Webb space telescope arrives in Houston for testing

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 11, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8544 -0.0072 2.24%
L 2020 25.4562 -0.0216 3.69%
L 2030 28.3652 -0.0400 5.24%
L 2040 30.5428 -0.0519 6.00%
L 2050 17.5151 -0.0347 6.69%
G Fund 15.3165 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.6876 0.0086 1.75%
C Fund 33.2629 -0.0614 7.16%
S Fund 43.1278 -0.2451 5.78%
I Fund 27.5463 -0.0418 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.