Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Online Chat Register for access to the transcript of our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, NGA's chief information security officer.

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Azerbaijan hits Armenian missile…

Azerbaijan hits Armenian missile system in Nagorno-Karabakh

By The Associated Press May 15, 2017 3:26 pm < a min read
Share

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry says it has destroyed an Armenian air defense missile system in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Nagorno-Karabakh is officially part of Azerbaijan, but since a separatist war ended in 1994 it has been under the control of forces that claim to be local ethnic Armenians but that Azerbaijan claims include regular Armenian military. Efforts to negotiate a settlement have failed, and frequent clashes have continued.

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said its forces on Monday destroyed an Osa air defense system along with its crew, adding that its deployment near the line of control was a “provocation” and a threat to Azerbaijani aircraft.

The Nagorno-Karabakh separatist authorities confirmed that an Azerbaijani attack damaged its equipment, but said there were no casualties. It warned in a statement that the Azerbaijani “provocation won’t be left unanswered.”

Earn 1 CPE credit and learn about government’s VDI initiatives with analysis from Army and Military Health System. Register now for the free webinar.
Advertisement

Related Topics
All News Defense News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Azerbaijan hits Armenian missile…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1800: Washington, D.C. made official capital of United States

Fed Photo of the Day

Nuclear Regulatory Commission scientist crowned Miss USA

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8602 0.0058 2.24%
L 2020 25.4649 0.0087 3.69%
L 2030 28.3755 0.0103 5.24%
L 2040 30.5539 0.0111 6.00%
L 2050 17.5205 0.0054 6.69%
G Fund 15.3174 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.7525 0.0649 1.75%
C Fund 33.2146 -0.0483 7.16%
S Fund 42.9513 -0.1765 5.78%
I Fund 27.6944 0.1481 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.