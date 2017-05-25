Backers of pot legalization hope for compromise in Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Supporters of marijuana legalization are disappointed that Vermont’s governor vetoed a bill to legalize it in the state but are hopeful that a compromise can be reached in the Legislature next month.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott vetoed the bill Wednesday, saying he was sending it back to the Legislature with recommendations for changes such as more aggressive penalties for smoking pot while driving or in the presence of children. He suggested the Legislature could come up with a compromise during a veto session.

Eight other states, plus the District of Columbia, have legalized recreational marijuana.

Matt Simon of the Vermont Coalition to Regulate Marijuana says there’s an opportunity for a compromise that could make Vermont the first state to legalize pot legislatively and not via referendum.