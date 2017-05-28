Sports Listen

Baltimore mayor to consider removing Confederate monuments

By The Associated Press May 28, 2017 2:43 pm < a min read
BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s mayor says she wants to explore removing the city’s Confederate monuments.

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh tells (http://bsun.md/2qx3nQd) The Baltimore Sun that the “city does want to remove” the monuments. She said the city will take a “closer look about how we go about following in the footsteps of New Orleans.”

New Orleans recently removed three prominent Confederate statues and a monument heralding white supremacy.

A commission appointed by former Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake recommended that the city remove the Roger B. Taney Monument on Mount Vernon Place, and the Robert E. Lee and Thomas. J. “Stonewall” Jackson Monument in the Wyman Park Dell.

But Rawlings-Blake didn’t remove the statues, citing cost and logistical concerns.

Pugh says maybe the city can auction the monuments.

