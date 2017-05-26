Sports Listen

Baltimore police host open house for new museum

By The Associated Press May 26, 2017 3:44 am < a min read
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Police Department is hosting an open house to unveil the city’s new police museum.

Housed in the police headquarters, visitors are invited to tour artifacts dating to the mid-19th century.

One of the museum’s oldest artifacts is an 1847 desk sergeant’s logbook from the Southern District.

The museum will also feature a live lineup, a cell block from the Western District police station complete with an original bench, toilet and mirror from the Central District, and an interactive display of the 136 department officers who have died in the line of duty.

The open house will take place Friday from noon to 6 p.m.

The Associated Press

