Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Bill Clinton speaks at…

Bill Clinton speaks at Hobart, William Smith graduation

By The Associated Press May 14, 2017 3:04 pm < a min read
Share

GENEVA, N.Y. (AP) — Former President Bill Clinton told graduating students at their commencement that they must decide whether “our common humanity is more important or our differences matter more.”

Clinton spoke Sunday at the ceremony for Hobart and William Smith Colleges in Geneva, New York, about 40 miles west of Syracuse.

Clinton, who received an honorary degree, focused his remarks around diversity, saying it was a strength but that the differences between people were vastly outweighed by what all people share as human beings. He told students they didn’t need an America that focused more on “us and them” instead of trying to expand the definition of who fell in the category of “us.”

Clinton told the graduates there were no permanent victories or permanent defeats, only lives of “permanent possibilities.”

Sign up for the online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, NGA's chief information security officer, May 15, 12:30 p.m.
Advertisement

Related Topics
All News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Bill Clinton speaks at…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1903: Teddy Roosevelt becomes first president on film

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Fleet Forces Band performs during Memphis Navy Week

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8602 0.0058 2.24%
L 2020 25.4649 0.0087 3.69%
L 2030 28.3755 0.0103 5.24%
L 2040 30.5539 0.0111 6.00%
L 2050 17.5205 0.0054 6.69%
G Fund 15.3174 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.7525 0.0649 1.75%
C Fund 33.2146 -0.0483 7.16%
S Fund 42.9513 -0.1765 5.78%
I Fund 27.6944 0.1481 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.