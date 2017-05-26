Boehner: Trump’s term ‘disaster,’ aside from foreign affairs

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former House Speaker John Boehner says that aside from international affairs and foreign policy, President Donald Trump’s time in office has been a “complete disaster.”

Speaking at an energy conference Thursday in Houston, Boehner praised Trump for his approach abroad and aggressiveness in fighting Islamic State militants.

That’s according to the energy publication Rigzone.

The Ohio Republican says, “Everything else he’s done (in office) has been a complete disaster.” He says Trump is still learning how to be president.

Boehner says he’s been friends with Trump for 15 years, but still has a hard time envisioning him as president. He also says Trump shouldn’t be allowed to Tweet overnight.

Boehner spokesman David Schnittger confirmed the comments on Friday.