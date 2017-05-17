Sports Listen

Brazil leader denies report he endorsed bribing ex-lawmaker

By The Associated Press May 17, 2017 9:14 pm < a min read
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s president is denying a report that he endorsed the idea of bribing a now jailed former congressman to keep him quiet.

The allegation made in a Globo News report represents a potentially significant blow to President Michel Temer, whose administration has lurched from one crisis to another since he took office just over a year ago.

In a statement, the president’s office says Temer never solicited payments to keep former Speaker of the House Eduardo Cunha silent.

Cunha led the impeachment fight that removed Dilma Rousseff from the presidency and put Temer in power. Cunha was later imprisoned on a 15-year sentence for corruption.

The Globo report says Temer was recorded in March endorsing the payment of a bribe to Cunha. Globo did not release the recording.

