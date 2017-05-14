Broad support, big challenge for Trump’s foreign aid nominee

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mark Green is a rare bird in Washington these days — a Donald Trump nominee with broad bipartisan support.

But there’s a catch to Green’s potential posting as administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development.

The agency faces an uncertain future, including potentially big budget cuts and the possibility of being folded entirely into a restructured State Department.

Green’s a former Republican congressman from Wisconsin who was U.S. ambassador to Tanzania under President George W. Bush.

He’s collected an impressive array of endorsements from both Republican and Democratic lawmakers, and from development groups that have largely opposed other Trump nominees and policies.

That bodes well for Green’s confirmation, even if it may not be enough to stave off what some see as the Trump administration’s intent to dismantle USAID.