Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Broad support, big challenge…

Broad support, big challenge for Trump’s foreign aid nominee

By MATTHEW LEE May 14, 2017 5:07 am < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mark Green is a rare bird in Washington these days — a Donald Trump nominee with broad bipartisan support.

But there’s a catch to Green’s potential posting as administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development.

The agency faces an uncertain future, including potentially big budget cuts and the possibility of being folded entirely into a restructured State Department.

Green’s a former Republican congressman from Wisconsin who was U.S. ambassador to Tanzania under President George W. Bush.

Sign up for the online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, NGA's chief information security officer, May 15, 12:30 p.m.
Advertisement

He’s collected an impressive array of endorsements from both Republican and Democratic lawmakers, and from development groups that have largely opposed other Trump nominees and policies.

That bodes well for Green’s confirmation, even if it may not be enough to stave off what some see as the Trump administration’s intent to dismantle USAID.

Related Topics
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Broad support, big challenge…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1903: Teddy Roosevelt becomes first president on film

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Fleet Forces Band performs during Memphis Navy Week

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8602 0.0058 2.24%
L 2020 25.4649 0.0087 3.69%
L 2030 28.3755 0.0103 5.24%
L 2040 30.5539 0.0111 6.00%
L 2050 17.5205 0.0054 6.69%
G Fund 15.3174 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.7525 0.0649 1.75%
C Fund 33.2146 -0.0483 7.16%
S Fund 42.9513 -0.1765 5.78%
I Fund 27.6944 0.1481 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.