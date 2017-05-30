Sports Listen

Trending:

What the FY18 budget means to youWhat's stopping cloud migration?Ripple effect to EPA cuts
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Burundi youth militia compares…

Burundi youth militia compares opposition to lice in video

By IGNATIUS SSUUNA May 30, 2017 8:49 am 1 min read
Share

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Burundi human rights activists expressed outrage Tuesday over an online video that shows pro-government youth militia members teaching young students songs comparing the opposition to lice.

The video of Imbonerakure militia members follows a recent video in which they encouraged the rape and impregnation of opposition supporters.

Burundi has been plagued by deadly political violence since President Pierre Nkurunziza successfully sought a disputed third term in 2015. Hundreds have been killed and hundreds of thousands have fled the country.

Lawyer and activist Lambert Nigarura told The Associated Press that the latest hate messages are meant to depict ethnic Tutsi as bad people, and he called it “the final step in preparation of genocide.” He urged the international community to take action against Imbonerakure activities in schools.

Download our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, chief information security officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
Advertisement

The latest video was filmed by local human rights group iBurundi. It shows Imbonerakure members singing with schoolchildren in the local Kirundi language, saying their president in 1993 was assassinated in cold blood. Melchior Ndadaye was Burundi’s first ethnic Hutu president, and the country’s Tutsi-led army was blamed for killing him.

In the video, the Imbonerakure asks whether those who killed the president have stopped the killings, and the children reply that the killers have not stopped and they know them well.

Another Burundian human rights activist, Vital Nshimiyimana, called the songs “terrifying.”

Burundi has faced similar tensions between Hutu and Tutsi as neighboring Rwanda, where the 1994 genocide left more than 800,000 Tutsi and moderate Hutu dead. What sparked it was hate speech against the Tutsi minority spread by Hutu extremists.

In Burundi, ruling party members have called the Imbonerakure peaceful. But Human Rights Watch earlier this year reported that Imbonerakure members had brutally killed, tortured and severely beaten scores of people across the country.

Congress asks: Are federal employees overpaid?
Related Topics
Government News Media News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Burundi youth militia compares…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke walks sled dog at Denali Nat'l Park

Today in History

1922: Taft dedicates Lincoln Memorial

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 26, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9205 -0.0024 2.24%
L 2020 25.5976 -0.0080 3.69%
L 2030 28.5891 -0.0152 5.24%
L 2040 30.8167 -0.0199 6.00%
L 2050 17.6873 -0.0133 6.69%
G Fund 15.3307 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8435 0.0022 1.75%
C Fund 33.5942 0.0147 7.16%
S Fund 43.2489 -0.0196 5.78%
I Fund 28.0385 -0.1001 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.