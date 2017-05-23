Business Highlights

___

Why Trump’s budget plan wouldn’t likely accelerate growth

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration’s budget plan for 2018 assumes that a mix of sharp spending and tax cuts can both shrink the deficit and fuel economic growth of 3 percent a year — a level it hasn’t achieved in more than a dozen years. Most economists and budget experts dismiss that promise as fancifully unrealistic.

___

Trump budget keeps pledges: Cuts for poor, more for military

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump fulfilled a major campaign promise Tuesday, proposing a $4.1 trillion budget plan that would upend Washington in a big way. But he drew rebukes, even from some Republican allies, for the plan’s jarring, politically unrealistic cuts to the social safety net for the poor and a broad swath of other domestic programs.

___

Only on AP: CEO pay climbed faster last year, up 8.5 percent

NEW YORK (AP) — The typical CEO at the biggest U.S. companies got an 8.5 percent raise last year and made $11.5 million in salary, stock and other compensation, according to a study by executive data firm Equilar for The Associated Press. It’s their biggest raise in three years, but pay notably lagged for CEOs at companies where shareholders’ protests about executive compensation have been loudest.

___

US says Fiat Chrysler used software to cheat emissions tests

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government says Fiat Chrysler used software on nearly 104,000 Ram pickups and Jeep Grand Cherokees that makes them emit fewer pollutants during emissions tests than in real-world driving. The company disputes the charges.

___

Fox News finds itself in an unaccustomed spot — out of first

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel isn’t used to losing to its cable news rivals, but was beaten last week by MSNBC. In a more youthful demographic prized by advertisers, Fox finished third to MSNBC and CNN for the first time in 17 years. Fox is trying to establish a new prime-time lineup following Bill O’Reilly’s firing

___

Google helps advertisers track spending in physical stores

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Google says its new tool will track how much money people spend in merchants’ brick-and-mortar stores after clicking on their digital ads. The analysis will be done by matching the combined ad clicks of people who are logged into Google services with their collective purchases on credit and debit cards. Google says it won’t be able to examine the specific items purchased or how much a specific individual spent. Still, privacy advocates are worried.

___

Ford’s new CEO promises a fit — but fun — company

DEARBORN, Michigan (AP) — Ford’s new CEO, Jim Hackett, revealed a little about his plans — and a lot about himself — when he talked to media after his appointment. He spoke of the importance of the company’s core auto business, inspiration from his former football coach — University of Michigan legend Bo Schembechler — and the need for a little fun on the job.

___

Target, states reach $18.5 million settlement on data breach

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s attorney general is announcing that 47 states and the District of Columbia have reached an $18.5 million settlement with Target Corp. to resolve the states’ probe into the discounter’s massive pre-Christmas data breach in 2013. Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman’s office says the agreement announced Tuesday is the largest multistate data breach settlement to date.

___

Stocks claw back more lost ground with 4th straight gain

NEW YORK (AP) —U.S. stocks continue to recover part of the ground they lost last week as banks rise in tandem with interest rates. Gains for health care companies also contributed. Auto parts companies are falling after weak results from AutoZone and weak home sales hurt homebuilders.

___

Nokia and Apple settle long-running legal disputes

HELSINKI (AP) — Nokia and Apple have settled their numerous legal disputes after signing an agreement to work together. Nokia, once the world’s No. 1 cellphone maker and now a networks provider after selling its ailing mobile phone sector to Microsoft in 2014, described the pact as “meaningful.”

___

Computer beats Chinese champion in ancient board game of go

WUZHEN, China (AP) — A computer has defeated China’s top player of the ancient board game go, earning praise that it might have finally surpassed human abilities in one of the last games machines have yet to dominate. Google’s AlphaGo is due to play Ke Jie two more times this week as well as other top-ranked Chinese players.

___

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index picked up 4.40 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,398.42.The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 43.08 points, or 0.2 percent, to 20,937.91. The Nasdaq composite inched up 5.09 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,138.71.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil added 34 cents to $51.47 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, picked up 28 cents to $54.15 a barrel in London.

Wholesale gasoline remained at $1.66 a gallon and heating oil finished where it started, at $1.61 a gallon. Natural gas sank 11 cents, or 3.3 percent, to $3.22 per 1,000 cubic feet.