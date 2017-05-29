Sports Listen

California House race is a test of Latino, Korean influence

By MICHAEL R. BLOOD May 29, 2017 9:07 am < a min read
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A June 6 special election for a U.S. House seat from the Los Angeles area could be a breakout moment for Korean-Americans.

There hasn’t been a Korean-American in Congress since the late 1990s.

Attorney Robert Lee Ahn is hoping a strong turnout from the community will help him surprise fellow Democrat and state legislator Jimmy Gomez in the 34th Congressional district.

Gomez has lined up support from Gov. Jerry Brown and other prominent Democrats and unions. Ahn is running as an outsider.

The heavily Hispanic district runs through downtown L.A. and is nearly all within the city of Los Angeles.

The seat is open because longtime congressman Xavier Becerra was appointed California attorney general.

