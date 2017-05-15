Sports Listen

California officials criticize ‘stupid’ US drug crackdown

By DON THOMPSON May 15, 2017
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s attorney general and state lawmakers are again moving in the opposite direction from the Trump administration, this time on penalties for criminals.

On Monday, state Attorney General Xavier Becerra (HAH-vee-air Bah-sehr’-ah) termed U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ blanket call for harsher penalties for criminals “crazy” and “stupid,” while state senators voted to roll back penalties for drug offenders.

Sessions said Friday that federal prosecutors should file the toughest charges possible against most crime suspects.

The California critics say that is a throwback to what they call a failed war on drugs. They argue that the policy unfairly targets minorities for incarceration.

The Senate approved ending an added three-year prison sentence for repeat drug offenders, sending the bill to the Assembly. SB180 still allows offenders to serve the underlying prison or jail sentence.

