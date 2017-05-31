Sports Listen

Trending:

Cutting EPA to the bone?Big-data Air Force recruitmentTrump budget targets student loan program
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Canada's defense minister threatens…

Canada’s defense minister threatens Boeing deal in speech

By ROB GILLIES May 31, 2017 8:33 pm < a min read
Share

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s defense minister is repeating a threat to cancel the purchase of 18 fighter jets from Boeing Co. because of the company’s trade complaint against Canadian plane maker Bombardier.

Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan said Wednesday that Boeing’s action against Bombardier is “unfounded” and “not the behavior of a trusted partner.” He says buying the Super Hornet fighter jets “requires a trusted industry partner.”

Sajjan urged Boeing to withdraw the complaint. Canada’s foreign minister has also threatened to block the order.

Boeing’s trade complaint prompted a U.S. Commerce Department anti-dumping investigation that could result in duties being imposed on Bombardier’s new larger CSeries passenger aircraft. Boeing insists the plane receives Canadian government subsidies that give it an advantage internationally.

Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.
Advertisement

Canada’s threat is coming amid increasing trade disputes with America.

Related Topics
Business News Defense News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Canada's defense minister threatens…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

NRC celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Today in History

1790: George Washington signs first US copyright law

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 31, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9261 0.0060 2.24%
L 2020 25.6005 0.0130 3.69%
L 2030 28.5857 0.0211 5.24%
L 2040 30.8092 0.0262 6.00%
L 2050 17.6802 0.0168 6.69%
G Fund 15.3354 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.8967 0.0184 1.75%
C Fund 33.5487 -0.0101 7.16%
S Fund 43.0305 0.0296 5.78%
I Fund 28.1212 0.1036 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.