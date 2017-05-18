Candidate urged to dropout after posting racist messages

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — State Democratic leaders have called for a House of Delegates candidate in Virginia Beach to drop out of the race after recent revelations of racist statements.

Media outlets report the House Democratic Caucus issued a news release Tuesday calling for Tom Brock to drop out of a June 13 primary for the 21st District seat. The caucus also released a screenshot of a 2011 Facebook conversation, where Brock made several racist statements.

House Democratic Caucus Chairwoman Charniele Herring and House Minority Leader David Toscano said in a statement that Brock’s history of derogatory comments about women and people of color aren’t consistent with the values of the party.

Brock said in a statement that he refuses to back down from his commitment to his grassroots supporters.