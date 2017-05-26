Sports Listen

Carter national security adviser Zbigniew Brzezinski dies

By The Associated Press May 26, 2017 11:06 pm < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — Zbigniew Brzezinski (ZBIG’-nyef breh-ZHIN’-skee), the national security adviser to President Jimmy Carter, has died. He was 89.

His death was announced on social media Friday night by his daughter, MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski. She called him “the most inspiring, loving and devoted father any girl could ever have.”

Brzezinski helped topple economic barriers between the Soviet Union, China and the West. And he helped Carter bridge wide gaps between the rigid Egyptian and Israeli leaders, Anwar Sadat and Menachem Begin, leading to the Camp David accords.

But the Carter years were also defined by the Iranian hostage crisis, which came to symbolize the administration’s failures and frustrations.

In recent years, Brzezinski took part in proceedings designed to bring the former Soviet republics into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

