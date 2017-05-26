Charlottesville committee reviews suggestions for park names

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A committee in Virginia has narrowed down a list of options to rename two parks after names Confederate generals.

News outlets report the Charlottesville Historic Resources Committee ranked its recommendation Wednesday per orders from the city council to review the names suggested for Lee and Jackson parks. The names were submitted in an online survey that ended May 10.

Suggestions for Lee Park include “Community” or “Festival” park, while Jackson Park suggestions include “Court Square” or “Memory” park.

The committee agreed to avoid recommending names in honor of individuals, instead choosing names that reflect either concepts or the area around the parks.

Advertisement

Committee member Dede Smith says the committee felt that there wasn’t a historic reference that didn’t have conflicting histories.

City council members are expected to vote on a new name in June.