Sports Listen

Trending:

Which agency is hiring?Lawmaker pushes back on benefit cutsWhen will Navy get its bigger fleet?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Charlottesville committee reviews suggestions…

Charlottesville committee reviews suggestions for park names

By The Associated Press May 26, 2017 5:05 pm < a min read
Share

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A committee in Virginia has narrowed down a list of options to rename two parks after names Confederate generals.

News outlets report the Charlottesville Historic Resources Committee ranked its recommendation Wednesday per orders from the city council to review the names suggested for Lee and Jackson parks. The names were submitted in an online survey that ended May 10.

Suggestions for Lee Park include “Community” or “Festival” park, while Jackson Park suggestions include “Court Square” or “Memory” park.

The committee agreed to avoid recommending names in honor of individuals, instead choosing names that reflect either concepts or the area around the parks.

Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.
Advertisement

Committee member Dede Smith says the committee felt that there wasn’t a historic reference that didn’t have conflicting histories.

City council members are expected to vote on a new name in June.

Related Topics
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Charlottesville committee reviews suggestions…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors, Marines celebrate Fleet Week with 'Cake Boss' treat

Today in History

1830: Andrew Jackson signs Indian Removal Act

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 25, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9229 0.0152 2.24%
L 2020 25.6056 0.0378 3.69%
L 2030 28.6043 0.0643 5.24%
L 2040 30.8366 0.0801 6.00%
L 2050 17.7006 0.0514 6.69%
G Fund 15.3297 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.8413 0.0142 1.75%
C Fund 33.5795 0.1532 7.16%
S Fund 43.2685 0.0607 5.78%
I Fund 28.1386 0.0736 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.