City departments ban open fires in Phoenix preserves

By The Associated Press May 12, 2017 5:35 am < a min read
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix has instituted a ban starting next week that will prohibit open fires in desert and mountain preserves across the city.

The Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department and Fire Department says the ban will be in effect until mid-October to cut down on the high risk of fire during the hot, dry summer months.

Traditional city parks will not be affected. Instead, the ban will apply to many of the main mountain and hiking destinations in Phoenix, including Camelback Mountain, Papago Park and the Sonoran Preserve.

The fire ban is part of a broader summer safety plan in Phoenix that also includes a new rule banning dogs on city trails when temperatures exceed 100 degrees.

