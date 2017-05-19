Sports Listen

Trending:

Targeting federal pay & benefitsRealistic DoD budgetStamp prices going up this fall?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » City mistakenly honors man…

City mistakenly honors man suspected of killing officer

By The Associated Press May 19, 2017 10:06 am 1 min read
Share

CINCINNATI (AP) — The mayor of Cincinnati has tearfully apologized to city police after his office unwittingly approved a proclamation honoring a man suspected of killing an officer in an ambush.

Mayor John Cranley delivered his apology Thursday at the police union hall, saying the proclamation was stamped by a new staffer. He said he also called the officer’s widow to apologize.

“This was a huge mistake,” said Cranley. “It’s not done intentionally. It’s human error, but the buck stops with me.”

The proclamation designated June 1, 2017, as “Tre Day” in honor of Trepierre Hummons. Investigators say Hummons was hoping for “suicide by cop” when he killed Officer Sonny Kim in June 2015 before being gunned down by another officer.

Free webinar: Register now to learn about Closing the Gap between Government and IT with Army and Military Health System.
Advertisement

The proclamation has been retracted.

“I love our police department,” Cranley said. “I would never do anything to hurt them.”

The mayor’s office received the request for the proclamation from Ronald Hummons for his son Tre’s birthday. It did not provide the son’s full name, Cranley said. It said a proclamation would recognize work done by a foundation, set up following his son’s death, to address mental illness.

Cranley’s office receives proclamation requests from Cincinnati residents every week. Many are vetted by his press office and the mayor doesn’t see them all.

Ronald Hummons also reached out to a local politician and a city council member, who said he didn’t know about the request.

More continuing resolutions likely through FY2019
Related Topics
Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » City mistakenly honors man…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Lawmakers review 'critical canine contributions' to DHS mission

Today in History

2009: CDC briefs public on H1N1 flu outbreak

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 18, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8471 0.0082 2.24%
L 2020 25.4136 0.0224 3.69%
L 2030 28.2736 0.0398 5.24%
L 2040 30.4210 0.0505 6.00%
L 2050 17.4309 0.0333 6.69%
G Fund 15.3231 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.8445 -0.0223 1.75%
C Fund 32.8855 0.1210 7.16%
S Fund 42.4349 0.1570 5.78%
I Fund 27.7660 -0.0192 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.