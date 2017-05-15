Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Comey's deep convictions, eloquence…

Comey’s deep convictions, eloquence make him tough adversary

By ERIC TUCKER May 15, 2017 3:19 am < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former FBI Director James Comey is known for his strongly held convictions and ability to speak with unusual candor and eloquence about the bureau’s work.

That combination of qualities may come back to haunt the president who fired him.

Comey’s ouster came Tuesday, as his FBI led an investigation into possible coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign during last year’s election season. It raises the potential that Comey, a man long defined by his independent streak, willingness to buck protocol and a flair for the dramatic, could resurface to publicly rebut President Donald Trump and White House efforts to smear his reputation.

At the FBI, he occasionally got ahead of Obama administration messaging or sometimes split with it altogether. He injected himself into weighty public policy discussions.

Sign up for the online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, NGA's chief information security officer, May 15, 12:30 p.m.
Advertisement

Related Topics
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Comey's deep convictions, eloquence…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1903: Teddy Roosevelt becomes first president on film

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Fleet Forces Band performs during Memphis Navy Week

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8602 0.0058 2.24%
L 2020 25.4649 0.0087 3.69%
L 2030 28.3755 0.0103 5.24%
L 2040 30.5539 0.0111 6.00%
L 2050 17.5205 0.0054 6.69%
G Fund 15.3174 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.7525 0.0649 1.75%
C Fund 33.2146 -0.0483 7.16%
S Fund 42.9513 -0.1765 5.78%
I Fund 27.6944 0.1481 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.