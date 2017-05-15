Comey’s deep convictions, eloquence make him tough adversary

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former FBI Director James Comey is known for his strongly held convictions and ability to speak with unusual candor and eloquence about the bureau’s work.

That combination of qualities may come back to haunt the president who fired him.

Comey’s ouster came Tuesday, as his FBI led an investigation into possible coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign during last year’s election season. It raises the potential that Comey, a man long defined by his independent streak, willingness to buck protocol and a flair for the dramatic, could resurface to publicly rebut President Donald Trump and White House efforts to smear his reputation.

At the FBI, he occasionally got ahead of Obama administration messaging or sometimes split with it altogether. He injected himself into weighty public policy discussions.