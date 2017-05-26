Sports Listen

Trending:

Which agency is hiring?Lawmaker pushes back on benefit cutsWhen will Navy get its bigger fleet?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Complaint raises questions about…

Complaint raises questions about Kentucky governor, mansion

By The Associated Press May 26, 2017 12:42 pm 2 min read
Share

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The head of a Kentucky government watchdog group said Friday he’s seeking an investigation into Gov. Matt Bevin’s reported connection to a Louisville-area mansion that sold for nearly a million dollars below market value.

Richard Beliles, chairman of Common Cause Kentucky, said he filed a complaint with the state’s Executive Branch Ethics Commission. It stems from questions regarding the mansion’s sale and reports that the Republican governor’s family has taken up residence there.

Beliles is asking whether that chain of events involving the governor and one of his backers amounts to improper gifts under the ethics code for state officials.

“I’m hoping that this will get us some answers eventually,” Beliles said in an interview. “Some of this appears to be gifts, as far as the definition under the rules.”

Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.
Advertisement

A Bevin spokeswoman did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Bevin has declined to answer questions about the matter. The governor had a midday appearance scheduled at the state Capitol to talk about economic development.

The complaint stems from the mansion’s March sale by a company controlled by Neil Ramsey to a company called Anchorage Place LLC for $1.6 million, according to media reports. The local Property Valuation Administrator recently valued the property at about $2.57 million.

Beliles’ complaint asks whether Bevin’s family lived in the mansion rent free for a time.

Bevin appointed Ramsey, an investment manager, to the Kentucky Retirement Systems board last year. Ramsey has insisted that the $1.6 million sale was a fair market price.

State law prevents the ethics commission from commenting on whether it has received complaints, said Katie Gabhart, its executive director.

Congress asks: Are federal employees overpaid?

The commission discusses complaints in closed-door sessions, when it decides whether to open an investigation. It reveals investigations only if it makes charges of ethics-code violations.

Meanwhile, The Courier-Journal reported recently that Ramsey invested in a Louisville medical device company partly owned by Bevin a few weeks before the mansion’s sale.

Ramsey gained a substantial tax credit when he invested $300,000 in Neuronetrix Solutions LLC through state government’s “Angel Investment Act” program, the Louisville newspaper reported, citing state records.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Complaint raises questions about…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors, Marines celebrate Fleet Week with 'Cake Boss' treat

Today in History

1830: Andrew Jackson signs Indian Removal Act

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 25, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9229 0.0152 2.24%
L 2020 25.6056 0.0378 3.69%
L 2030 28.6043 0.0643 5.24%
L 2040 30.8366 0.0801 6.00%
L 2050 17.7006 0.0514 6.69%
G Fund 15.3297 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.8413 0.0142 1.75%
C Fund 33.5795 0.1532 7.16%
S Fund 43.2685 0.0607 5.78%
I Fund 28.1386 0.0736 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.