Court: Ranked-choice voting runs afoul of Maine Constitution

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The nation’s first voting system approved for statewide elections that allows voters to rank their top candidate picks runs afoul of the Maine Constitution, the state supreme court said Tuesday, opening the door to legislative action to undo the voter-approved law.

The Supreme Judicial Court unanimously concluded that the election overhaul aimed at ensuring a majority vote for the winning candidate is in conflict with the constitutional mandate that says only a plurality, not a majority, is needed to win elective office.

“The plurality requirements in these constitutional provisions have not changed since 1880. As last amended to address the public’s lack of confidence in the elective process in 1880, the language of the Maine Constitution today is clear,” the justices wrote.

The nonbinding decision was requested by state lawmakers who were considering whether to implement or eliminate the law approved by state voters in November.

A Senate Democrat pledged to attempt to introduce a constitutional amendment during this session. But Republicans declared so-called ranked-choice voting dead.

Republicans have been critical of several voter-approved referendums, including a surcharge on wealthy Mainers and a minimum-wage law, in addition to ranked-choice voting.

“Maine’s referendum process … is spinning out of control,” House Republican Leader Rep. Ken Fredette said Tuesday. Republican Rep. Ellie Espling said the court’s decision “reinforces the problems that arise when we send unvetted legislation out to referendum.”

Ranked-choice voting has been successfully implemented in municipal elections across the country, but Maine was the first state to try to implement the system on a statewide basis.

The referendum would’ve allowed residents to rank their ballot choices from first to last in a system that ensures a candidate wins majority support while eliminating the impact of spoilers and rejecting party extremists who lack centrist appeal.

A candidate who gets a majority of first-place votes is the winner. If no one gets a majority, however, then the last-place finisher is eliminated and voters’ second choices are applied to the remaining candidates. The process repeats until someone gets a majority.

Democrats point out that such a system could’ve thwarted the election of Republican Gov. Paul LePage, who was twice elected in three-way races.

Democratic Sen. Cathy Breen said she’d submit a bill to start the process of amending the Maine Constitution to allow ranked-choice voting. Her late bill would require approval from a council of legislative leaders before lawmakers could take it up.

“Voters in Maine approved ranked-choice voting because they’re tired of politics as usual,” she said. “They want a better way forward, one that’s less partisan and more inclusive.”

Although Democrats like to focus on LePage, his election victories were not an anomaly. The winner in nine out of the past 11 gubernatorial elections has failed to get at least 50 percent of the vote.

And the ranked-choice voting concept has been percolating behind the scenes for years. The League of Women Voters in Maine first began studying the idea in 2008, after Democrat John Baldacci was re-elected with 38 percent of the popular vote in 2006.

Villeneuve contributed from Augusta, Maine.