Dad of girl slain in alleged gang hit loses school board bid

BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (AP) — The father of a suburban New York teenager who authorities say was killed by MS-13 gang members says he’s not discouraged that he lost his race for the local school board.

Robert Mickens ran on a slate with two others including a pastor who presided over his daughter’s funeral last September. The other two were also defeated.

Voters elected Maria Gonzalez-Prescod, Julia Burgos and Simone Holder-Daniel as trustees in the Brentwood Union Free School District.

Robert Mickens says he ran to help change a culture of gang violence in Brentwood and nearby Central Islip. He says the defeat won’t stop him from trying to help Long Island youth.

Authorities say 15-year-old Nisa Mickens was in the wrong place at the wrong time. They believe the gang was targeting her friend.