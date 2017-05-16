Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » DC Council votes to…

DC Council votes to move primary date _ again

By The Associated Press May 16, 2017 12:37 pm < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — District of Columbia lawmakers have voted to reschedule the city’s primary election — again.

The D.C. Council voted 12-0 Tuesday to approve a bill that would move the primary to the third Tuesday in June. One council member abstained from the vote. The bill will go to Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser for her signature after a second vote that’s mostly a formality.

Next year’s primary had been scheduled for September. But that date conflicts with a federal law that’s meant to ensure military and overseas voters have enough time to fill out absentee ballots.

The city’s primary election has shifted between June, April and September in recent years. Council member Charles Allen, a Democrat who sponsored the bill, says the new permanent date will help drive up voter turnout.

Free webinar: Register now to learn about data center optimization strategies at the Justice and State departments.
Advertisement

Related Topics
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » DC Council votes to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1868: President Andrew Johnson narrowly escapes impeachment by Senate vote

Fed Photo of the Day

National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on May 15

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8819 0.0217 2.24%
L 2020 25.5183 0.0534 3.69%
L 2030 28.4667 0.0912 5.24%
L 2040 30.6687 0.1148 6.00%
L 2050 17.5953 0.0748 6.69%
G Fund 15.3203 0.0029 0.78%
F Fund 17.7544 0.0019 1.75%
C Fund 33.3771 0.1625 7.16%
S Fund 43.2694 0.3181 5.78%
I Fund 27.8087 0.1143 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.