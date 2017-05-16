DC Council votes to move primary date _ again

WASHINGTON (AP) — District of Columbia lawmakers have voted to reschedule the city’s primary election — again.

The D.C. Council voted 12-0 Tuesday to approve a bill that would move the primary to the third Tuesday in June. One council member abstained from the vote. The bill will go to Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser for her signature after a second vote that’s mostly a formality.

Next year’s primary had been scheduled for September. But that date conflicts with a federal law that’s meant to ensure military and overseas voters have enough time to fill out absentee ballots.

The city’s primary election has shifted between June, April and September in recent years. Council member Charles Allen, a Democrat who sponsored the bill, says the new permanent date will help drive up voter turnout.