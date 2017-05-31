Sports Listen

Death toll in Sri Lanka mudslides, floods climbs past 200

By The Associated Press May 31, 2017 1:32 am 1 min read
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — The death toll from mudslides and floods in Sri Lanka has climbed past 200, with 96 others missing, the government said Wednesday.

The Disaster Management Center said that 202 people were confirmed dead. More than 77,000 have been displaced and over 1,500 homes destroyed since rains began swamping the southern and western areas of the Indian Ocean island nation last Friday.

Sri Lanka’s army, navy and air force are continuing relief and rescue efforts, supported by divers and navy personnel who have arrived from India.

The U.N. office in Sri Lanka said 16 hospitals directly affected by floods or landslides have been evacuated fully or partially.

With an increasing number of displaced people and a lack of space in temporary shelters, many people are at risk of disease, the U.N said. Sri Lanka has seen a significant increase in mosquito-borne dengue fever this year, with more than 125 deaths.

The U.N., Australia, Japan and Pakistan also donated supplies, including water purification tablets and tents. The United States and China also pledged relief.

Mudslides have become common during Sri Lanka’s summer monsoon season as forests across the tropical Indian Ocean island nation have been cleared for export crops such as tea and rubber. A massive landslide a year ago killed more than 100 people in central Sri Lanka.

