Deja vu as softer South Korean leader could alienate ally US

By MATTHEW PENNINGTON May 10, 2017 3:57 am < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — A liberal leader in South Korea seeks warmer ties with North Korea, clashing with the Republican in the White House intent on snuffing out the North’s nuclear weapons program.

The election victory of Moon Jae-in (MOON JAAH IHN) in South Korea confronts Washington with a scenario it faced a decade-and-a-half ago, when differences on how to deal with Pyongyang fueled tension with an ally that hosts U.S. forces.

Only now, the stakes are much higher.

North Korea is approaching the capability to threaten America with a nuclear-tipped missile. President Donald Trump wants to tighten an economic vise around the country and has even raised the possibility of military force. Moon has a very different perspective, believing confrontation has done nothing to stop North Korea from expanding its nuclear arsenal.

