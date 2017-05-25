Sports Listen

Democratic congressman has heart valve replacement procedure

By The Associated Press May 25, 2017 9:58 am < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — The top Democrat on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee has undergone a heart procedure and will remain hospitalized for a few days.

That’s the word from Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland. He says in a statement that he had what he calls a “minimally invasive medical procedure” on Wednesday at Johns Hopkins Hospital to treat aortic stenosis.

The statement says the procedure is called Trans Arterial Aortic Valve Replacement and is used to correct a narrowing of the aortic valve.

The lawmaker is expected to remain in the hospital a few days.

